In a move that has far-reaching implications about the direction of President Donald Trump’s Senate trial, Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander announced that he will vote against allowing witness testimony, setting up the prospect of possible tktkt vote on Friday.

Alexander, who is retiring at the end of his term this year, indicated in a series of Twitter posts that he will not join other Republican moderates like Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and, possibly, Lisa Murkowski, who have signaled that they would like to hear from former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton. On Wednesday, the Senate’s second-ranking Republican, John Thune, said that if the expected vote on witness testimony fails, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would likely move to swiftly wrap up the trial and acquit Trump.

I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the U.S. Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.1/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

By rejecting the prospect of additional witness testimony and documentary evidence, Alexander sets up the possibility of a 50-50 tie vote if Romney, Collins, and Murkowski joins all 47 Senate Democrats, which leaves many Constitutional scholars unsure of what would happen next. Some have posited that a tie vote, since it falls short of a true majority, would simply fail. Others have wondered if presiding judge, Chief Justice John Roberts, might be compelled to then weigh in or somewhat resolve the deadlocked vote.

