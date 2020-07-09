President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has reportedly been taken back into custody following his release from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cohen went down to federal court here in New York City, presumably to file paperwork relating to his home arrest,” MSNBC’s Katy Tur reported. “We have just gotten word from Adam Reiss, who was talking to his lawyer, who says that Michael Cohen has been remanded to Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, remanded back to prison under the authorities for the Bureau of Prisons.”

Authorities have reportedly told Cohen he failed to abide by his monitoring agreement by dining at a Manhattan restaurant this weekend. Cohen was also reportedly ordered not to interact with media or to write a book before he was taken into custody.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

This story is developing.

