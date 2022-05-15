BREAKING: One Killed, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Orange County, California Church; Suspect Detained

Photo outside church shooting in Laguna Woods, California

Photo by Judy Perez. Used with Permission.

Multiple people have been shot, at least one fatally, at a church in Laguna Woods, California, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The shooting occurred around 2:00 pm PT, reported the Times, and the “number of casualties were not clear.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that they had detained a suspect and recovered a weapon that “may be involved.”

The Orange County Fire Authority also posted that they were on the scene and “treating and transporting multiple patients.”

A local woman passing by the area posted a photo of the fire engines parked outside the church, and noted that the street was blocked off.

The news of the shooting broke in the middle of several networks’ reporting about Saturday’s mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. CNN’s Victor Blackwell is in Buffalo and tweeted the following.

UPDATE 5:54 pm ET: The Orange County Sheriff tweeted an update that the shooting occurred at Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm PT. One victim is reportedly deceased and several others wounded. The wounded victims are all adults and are being transported to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated. 

