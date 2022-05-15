BREAKING: One Killed, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Orange County, California Church; Suspect Detained

Multiple people have been shot, at least one fatally, at a church in Laguna Woods, California, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The shooting occurred around 2:00 pm PT, reported the Times, and the “number of casualties were not clear.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that they had detained a suspect and recovered a weapon that “may be involved.”

#OCSDPIO We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

The Orange County Fire Authority also posted that they were on the scene and “treating and transporting multiple patients.”

Our FF/PM’s are on scene and treating and transporting multiple patients. Updates will follow. https://t.co/guCEiA2ANc — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) May 15, 2022

A local woman passing by the area posted a photo of the fire engines parked outside the church, and noted that the street was blocked off.

On my way to Laguna beach and the street is blocked off. So incredibly sad! I hope the victims are okay! pic.twitter.com/XsPa2sI0TW — Judy Perez (@perez_jude) May 15, 2022

The news of the shooting broke in the middle of several networks’ reporting about Saturday’s mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. CNN’s Victor Blackwell is in Buffalo and tweeted the following.

I’m reporting on one mass shooting in Buffalo (10 dead) Now police are responding to a shooting at a church in Orange County, CA. Multiple people shot. — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) May 15, 2022

UPDATE 5:54 pm ET: The Orange County Sheriff tweeted an update that the shooting occurred at Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm PT. One victim is reportedly deceased and several others wounded. The wounded victims are all adults and are being transported to the hospital.

Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com