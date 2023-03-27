BREAKING: Gunman Shot and Killed By Police After Nashville Elementary School Shooting

Nashville Police announced on Monday they responded to an elementary school shooting. According to reports, four people are dead, including the gunman.

“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead,” Nashville Police announced in a tweet.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The Nashville Fire Department also confirmed that they were responding to the shooting.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

Officials confirmed multiple victims, including the gunman, but did not immediately confirm the death toll. Multiple outlets have reported three deaths in addition to the shooter. Fox News was the first to report the story on the major cable news networks but also had yet to confirm the death toll.

Local media, including WKRN reporter Peyton Kennedy, reported that police officers were confirming that four in total were killed in the shooting.

Officers are telling us at least four people, including a shooter, are dead at the Covenant School at 33 Burton Hills Blvd. @WKRN We’re on our way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/OIGhlbgPwW — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) March 27, 2023

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Watch above via Fox News.

