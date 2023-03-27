BREAKING: Gunman Shot and Killed By Police After Nashville Elementary School Shooting
Nashville Police announced on Monday they responded to an elementary school shooting. According to reports, four people are dead, including the gunman.
“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead,” Nashville Police announced in a tweet.
The Nashville Fire Department also confirmed that they were responding to the shooting.
Officials confirmed multiple victims, including the gunman, but did not immediately confirm the death toll. Multiple outlets have reported three deaths in addition to the shooter. Fox News was the first to report the story on the major cable news networks but also had yet to confirm the death toll.
Local media, including WKRN reporter Peyton Kennedy, reported that police officers were confirming that four in total were killed in the shooting.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
