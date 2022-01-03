BREAKING: New York AG Subpoenas Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. for her ongoing civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.

The New York Times obtained a court filing saying that former President Donald Trump and his two children were served early in December. This comes after Trump moved to sue James last month, claiming her investigation into his company’s alleged financial fraud is a violation of his constitutional rights.

The Trump Organization is trying to block James’ investigators who are seeking a deposition from the former president and his children, and ABC News reports that Ivanka and Don Jr. “refuse to comply” with the subpoenas.

JUST IN: Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump refuse to comply with subpoenas issued by the New York State attorney general’s office as it conducts a civil investigation into the way the family real estate business valued its holdings. https://t.co/Qg21eGkQYA — ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2022

Eric Trump, who ran the Trump Organization with his brother while their father was president, was previously questioned for the investigation back in 2020.

“The legal filing that disclosed the subpoenas on Monday was signed by a judge who presided over an earlier court action brought by the attorney general’s office that forced the Trump Organization to turn over records and Eric Trump to submit to questioning,” the report says. “Monday’s filing set a schedule for Mr. Trump’s lawyers to move to quash the latest subpoenas, and for the attorney general’s office to respond to any such motion.”

The Trump Organization investigation revolves around allegations former President Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to deceive lenders while simultaneously understating his values to cut down on taxes.

James is also assisting Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance with that office’s investigation into Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, for his own alleged tax crimes.

Watch above, via CNN.

