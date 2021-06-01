New York City recorded zero new Covid deaths on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

That good news came as NYC saw a 0.83% positivity rate — the lowest seen since the pandemic began and authorities started measuring that statistic.

“We are going to remember this day, June 21st, 2021,” de Blasio said at the opening of his press conference, for which he was played in by “Nights on Broadway” (the Bee Gees original).

“This is another clear fact, another clear piece of evidence that New York City is coming back strong,” de Blasio said. “Let’s drive Covid out of New York City once and for all.”

We haven’t seen zero deaths in New York City, which was once the epicenter of the United States coronavirus crisis, since last August.

“This is a testament to the power of vaccination. This is a testament to the willpower of New Yorkers fighting through this crisis, doing the right things to keep each other safe, going out and getting vaccinated in huge numbers,” de Blasio said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, reported that the entire state saw a 0.77% positivity rate and 8 deaths on Monday.

Today’s update on the numbers: Total COVID hospitalizations are at 1,032. Of the 50,528 tests reported yesterday, 391 were positive (0.77% of total). Sadly, there were 8 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/FqOZJi6zAf — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2021

Cuomo also announced that 57.1% of adult New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, while 65.3% have received at least one dose.

There was some good news across the pond too: the United Kingdom recorded zero Covid deaths for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020.

