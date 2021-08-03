The Pentagon has been locked down following reports of shots fired near the Pentagon Metro Station on Tuesday.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming,” tweeted the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which guards the Pentagon.

This story is breaking.

