Pete Davidson is leaving Saturday Night Live after eight years, one scandalous congressional joke, and a relationship with a Kardashian.

The comedian was signed by SNL producer Lorne Micheals at age 20. Now 28 and dating Kim Kardashian, he is slated to make an exit after this weekend’s season finale, per a scoop from the Hollywood Reporter. The outlet noted:

Davidson’s exit is expected to come this weekend, during SNL’s season 47 finale that is hosted by Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and featuring musical guest Japanese Breakfast. The news comes days after Davidson took graced the stage at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers to introduce his new Peacock comedy, Bupkis. The series, inspired by his life, is exec produced by Michaels and the SNL mastermind’s NBCUniversal-based Broadway Video.

THR reported representatives for Davidson and SNL have not commented on the upcoming departure of the King of Staten Island star.

Davidson has elevated his profile since he joined the show as a relatively unknown comedian. In 2016, he notably burned Ann Coulter during Comedy Central’s roast of Rob Lowe.

“If you are here, Ann, who is scaring the crows away from our crops?” he asked her.

In 2018, Davidson made a joke at the expense of then-congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye fighting in Iraq.

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” Davidson said while he highlighted Crenshaw’s eyepatch. “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.”

Davidson later apologized to the Texas Republican during a subsequent SNL episode.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “It was a poor choice of words. The man is a war hero, and he deserves all the respect in the world.”

Crenshaw joked Davidson looked like “if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person.”

