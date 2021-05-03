BREAKING: Police Respond to ‘Ongoing Security Incident’ Regarding Reported Intruder Outside CIA Headquarters

Authorities responded to what is being described as an “ongoing security incident” at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

MSNBC broke news Monday afternoon that “it appears that an intruder approached the guarded gate and tried to seek unauthorized access, and that the CIA may still be negotiating with that person inside their vehicle.”

NBC News national security correspondent Ken Dilanian reported that no shots were fired and “another law enforcement source said CIA security officers were negotiating with the person, who remained in his or her vehicle.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

