BREAKING: Rep. John Lewis NOT Deceased, Says Spox Correcting Widespread Twitter Rumor

Rumors online that civil rights icon and Democratic leader Rep. John Lewis had passed away are not true, said a spokesman on Saturday following tweets from prominent accounts offering condolences and remembrances.

“It’s only rumors,” said the Georgia congressman’s chief of staff Michael Collins, speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He is resting comfortably at home.”

Democratic Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) was among the most retweeted of those who shared their reaction to the misreported tragic loss, in a now-deleted tweet.

Adams soon expressed regret over the error.

We deeply regret a previous tweet based on a false news report. https://t.co/na2nYmPScf — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) July 11, 2020

Many other accounts shared the news before it was corrected.

Rep. Lewis has been battling pancreatic cancer and has not been in the public eye as much as a result.

This story may be updated with more information.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]