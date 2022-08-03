Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was among three people killed in a car accident Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Walorski, 58, was driving in Elkhart County, Indiana just after noon local time when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

She was killed, as were two others in her car. A woman in the other car also died at the scene.

Erica Finke of WSBT shared details of the accident, and noted she knew three of the victims, including Walorski, personally.

A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound vehicle. Walorski, Zachary Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party, and Walorski’s comm. director Emma Thompson all passed away. — Erica Finke WSBT (@EricaFinkeTV) August 3, 2022

Politics aside… Jackie, Zach and Emma *Thomson were always so kind to me and easy to work with, despite their busy schedules. My stomach is sick for all of their — as well as Edith’s — family, friends and loved ones. — Erica Finke WSBT (@EricaFinkeTV) August 3, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted a statement about Walorski’s death.

It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. pic.twitter.com/UEPoKBDf5N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022

A statement from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the details of the accident:

On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on SR 19 south of SR 119. A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle. All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries:

Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana

Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana

Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

This story is developing.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com