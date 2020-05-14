comScore

BREAKING: Richard Burr Steps Down as Senate Intel Committee Chairman Amid Stock Sale Investigation

By Ken MeyerMay 14th, 2020, 12:34 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) informed reporters Thursday that Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) will step down from his position as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The news comes amid reports the FBI took Burr’s cell phone as part of an investigation on the legality of his stock sales in recent months. Burr and other members of Congress have come under scrutiny after reports they sold off stock and allegedly tipped off others after receiving private information about the coronavirus before it became a global pandemic that upended the international economy.

This story is breaking and will be updated accordingly.

