Sarah Palin Loses Special Election as Democrats Flip House Seat

Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) has been defeated by Democrat Mary Peltola in her attempt to fill the seat left vacated by late Rep. Don Young (R-AK).

According to initial reports, Peltola defeated the Palin 51.5% to 48.5% as the state moved to ranked choice voting.

NEW: Democrats GAIN a congressional seat in Alaska. Mary Peltola has defeated Sarah Palin, 51.5% to 48.5%. — Taniel (@Taniel) September 1, 2022

The Associated Press reported:

Peltola’s victory, coming in Alaska’s first statewide ranked choice voting election, is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. She will be the first Democrat to hold the seat since the late U.S. Rep. Nick Begich, who was seeking reelection in 1972 when his plane disappeared. Begich was later declared dead and Young in 1973 was elected to the seat.

Palin ran with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself. They were out to destroy her, but she didn’t let that happen,” Trump said when he endorsed her. “I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to united behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!”

Alaskans decided to switch to ranked choice voting on a ballot measure during the 2020 election.

Peltola finished fourth place in the state’s nonpartisan June primary. She celebrated the victory on Twitter.

We’ve won tonight, but we’re still going to have to hold this seat in November. Donate today to help us make it happen.https://t.co/A41LZZ29zq — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) September 1, 2022

Palin has yet to issue a public statement.

