The full Republican-led Senate voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to replace recently deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett’s confirmation came less than 24 hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held a late-night procedural move on Sunday to overcome a Democratic filibuster of her nomination. The full confirmation vote on Monday evening fell almost exactly along party lines with 52 Republicans in favor and 47 Democrats and one Republican — Maine Sen. Susan Collins — opposed.

During the vote, several Democrats approached the well of the Senate to offer dramatic and emphatic thumbs-down gestures to symbolize their opposition to confirming Barrett just over a week from Election Day 2020. Four years ago, then-President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat of Antonin Scalia, but McConnell refused to even hold a Judiciary hearing on the nominee, insisting that the American voters should have a chance to weigh in before the appointment.

Barrett’s final vote tally was two more than controversial Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh got in 2018. His nomination barely passed the Senate with a 50 – 48 margin.

