BREAKING: Police Shoot Suspect in London Bridge Knife Attack (UPDATED)

LATEST: A “major incident” took place on London Bridge on Friday when reports of shots being fired quickly developed into news that police evacuated and locked down the bridge. Eventually police confirmed that a suspect has been shot and detained, and reports indicated a knife attack.

At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019



The story rapidly developed on social media. Both Sky News and the BBC initially tweeted that there were reports of shots fired, as individual Twitter users uploaded video directly from the scene.

UPDATE 1: Fox has just reported that police confirm “multiple” people were stabbed in the incident.

UPDATE 2:

A man has been ‘shot by police’ following an attack on London Bridge 🔴A person is believed to have attacked people with a knife

🔴There are up to five casualties, according to police

🔴Officers have cordoned off the bridge Follow the story live here: https://t.co/grdRZZnrfK pic.twitter.com/R7bgz6DG5w — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 29, 2019



UPDATE 3: BELOW, find links to video from civilians who were on the bridge, apparently filming the incident from a London bus.

Within about 25 minutes, as Fox News reported, police told reporters that at least one suspect may have been killed.

One BBC reporter described seeing a “group” of men in a fight. Other reports on Twitter also stated a fight on the scene, but police told Sky News they are treating this as a “major incident”, though they did not say whether they are investigating it as a terror incident.

Here’s more from both BBC and Sky.

BREAKING: Police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge amid reports of shots being fired, according to the Met Police Get the latest on this story here: https://t.co/4XzgH2KxJ7 pic.twitter.com/MW2jDxsxdp — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 29, 2019

‘The alleged attacker has now been shot.’ Sky’s @skymarkwhite has the latest on the alleged London Bridge attack. Get the latest on this story here: https://t.co/4XzgH2KxJ7 pic.twitter.com/bdflYRjl3y — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 29, 2019

London Bridge cordoned off by police – BBC journalist reports hearing gunfire https://t.co/XpbEm4NsPf — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 29, 2019

BBC reporter John McManus says he saw a group of men on London Bridge and there “appeared to be a fight going on”. Armed police then quickly arrived and shots were firedhttps://t.co/x1pXsMDwuK pic.twitter.com/b7OBqIPN0c — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 29, 2019

Police say a number of people are believed injured at London Bridge and a man has been detained Latest news: https://t.co/Qdjs0Umrut — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 29, 2019

Twitter users have posted video of what appears to be police on the bridge, weapons drawn, and someone on the pavement. A second video posted to social media shows what appears to be police shooting someone after breaking up a fight. The videos have been referenced in news reports, including the Fox News report above, but has not been verified or authenticated by police.

Video of police, guns drawn. CONTENT WARNING.

Apparent clip of police shooting at suspect. CONTENT WARNING.

UPDATE 4: British Home Secretary Priti Patel has tweeted, saying she is “very concerned” by the incident at London Bridge.

Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice. — Priti Patel (@patel4witham) November 29, 2019

UPDATE 5: London Mayor Sadiq Khan is meeting with metro police commissioner.

I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner. Please follow @MetPoliceUK for further updates and follow the directions of any officers on the ground if you are near the incident. https://t.co/h4oBVHlhCp — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 29, 2019

UPDATE 5: Air ambulance dispatched.

We have been dispatched by @Ldn_Ambulance to the incident at London Bridge and have teams at scene. For information and updates please follow @metpoliceuk https://t.co/h99W4O3yJG — London’s Air Ambulance Charity (@LDNairamb) November 29, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated periodically.

