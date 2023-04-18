BREAKING: Fox News and Dominion Reach Shocking Settlement on First Day of Bombshell Trial

Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reached a shocking settlement on the first day of the blockbuster $1.6 billion defamation trial in Wilmington, Delaware.

The trial, which was set to last six-weeks and feature testimony from top Fox News figures like Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch, came grinding to a halt on Tuesday — following the swearing in of the 12-person jury but before opening arguments.

As reporters waited for two hours after the time set by Judge Eric Davis for opening arguments to start, lawyers for both sides held intense settlement discussions.

“The parties have resolved their case,” said Davis, dropping the bombshell that the case many had dubbed the media trial of the century was not actually going to happen. The judge took a few moments to thank the jurors for their service, telling them that the settlement would not have been possible without their willingness to serve on the jury panel for the trial, and offered his praise for the attorneys for both parties as well, complimenting their professionalism.

Following the trial, lawyers for Dominion announced the companies had reached a whopping $787.5 million settlement. Dominion was seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

BREAKING: Dominion’s lawyers announce they reached a $787 million settlement with Fox News. They were seeking $1.6 billion. “The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” their lawyer said. “Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion,” said CEO John Poulos. pic.twitter.com/npRZyvacb5 — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) April 18, 2023

This story is breaking and has been updated.

