BREAKING: Theresa May Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced her plans to resign from the United Kingdom’s highest office effective June 7.

May took over in 2016 intent on leading Britain out of the EU. She was unable to do so and was destroyed like others by her party’s divisions over Europe.

May announced her plans while addressing the nation in which she served which you can see below:

PM @Theresa_May makes a statement in Downing Street https://t.co/eg4ElQMXVR — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 24, 2019

Roughly three years ago the UK voted in favor of exiting the EU, but the specifics of Brexit has never been specifically sussed out, which has been a political embarrassment for May, who has been pro-Brexit was a steadfast Remainer, but vowed to respect the vote upon being elected PM by her party.

