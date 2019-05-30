BREAKING: Trump Announces 5% Tariff on Goods From Mexico Until ‘Illegal Immigration Problem is Remedied’

With the United States already in the midst of a trade battle with China, President Donald Trump declared that he plans to impose tariffs on a new country.

In a pair of Thursday evening tweets, the president announced that he plans to impose a tariff on good from Mexico — effective in less than two weeks time.

“On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,” Trump wrote. “The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed.”

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

….at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

In a lengthy statement released by the White House, Trump went on to say that he plans to raise the tariffs on the first of each month until October — where they would permanently remain at 25 percent.

From the statement:

Should Mexico choose not to cooperate on reducing unlawful migration, the sustained imposition of Tariffs will produce a massive return of jobs back to American cities and towns. Remember, our great country has been the “piggy bank” from which everybody wants only to TAKE. The difference is that now we are firmly and forcefully standing up for America’s interests. We have confidence that Mexico can and will act swiftly to help the United States stop this long-term, dangerous, and deeply unfair problem. The United States has been very good to Mexico for many years. We are now asking that Mexico immediately do its fair share to stop the use of its territory as a conduit for illegal immigration into our country.

[featured photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com