President Donald Trump post a Twitter thread endorsing the House Democrats’ coronavirus response bill on Friday night, all but assuring its passage through Congress by early next week when the Senate returns.

The bill, negotiated between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, had been announced as completed earlier on Friday, but then the deal was threatened by House Republicans who expressed displeasure about the legislation. Included in the bill are provisions for universal free testing for the coronavirus, expanded Medicaid spending, and federal reimbursement of two weeks of paid sick, family, and medical leave. Trump’s signature stimulus idea, a payroll tax holiday through December 2020, was not in the bill.

Saying that he was going to “fully support” the House Democrats’ bill, Trump encouraged “all Democrats and Republicans to come together and VOTE YES” and said he would “look forward to signing the final bill, ASAP!”

I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be voted on in the House this evening. This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers. I have directed…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

….the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Labor to issue regulations that will provide flexibility so that in no way will Small Businesses be hurt. I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES! I will always put…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

….the health and well-being of American families FIRST. Look forward to signing the final Bill, ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

