BREAKING: Trump Insider Peter Navarro Criminally Indicted For Contempt in Jan. 6 Investigation

Former Trump senior adviser Peter Navarro has been criminally indicted over his refusal to cooperate with the congressional Jan. 6 investigation.

On Friday morning, the Department of Justice released a statement announcing Navarro’s indictment on criminal contempt charges due to a referral from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol.

From the press release:

Former White House advisor Peter K. Navarro has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol.

Navarro, 72, is charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. The indictment was returned yesterday and unsealed today. Navarro is to make his initial appearance this afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves of the District of Columbia and Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono of the FBI Washington Field Office.

As detailed in the indictment, on Feb. 9, 2022, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to Navarro. The subpoena required him to appear and produce documents to the Select Committee on Feb. 23, 2022, and to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee on March 2, 2022. According to the indictment, Navarro refused to appear to give testimony as required by subpoena and refused to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena.

In its subpoena, the Select Committee said it had reason to believe that Navarro had information relevant to its investigation. Navarro, formerly an advisor to the President on various trade and manufacturing policies, has been a private citizen since departing the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The case is being prosecuted by the Fraud, Public Corruption, and Civil Rights Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.