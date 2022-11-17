BREAKING: Trump, Sons Had Role in Tax Fraud Scheme, Allen Weisselberg Reportedly Testifies at Company’s Trial

Former President Donald Trump and two of his children had a role in a massive fraud scheme, testified former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg in a New York court on Thursday.

According to CBS News:

Weisselberg said Donald Trump, or at times Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., signed checks to pay up to $100,000 for private school tuition for Weisselberg’s grandchildren. Weisselberg said he then instructed the company’s controller to deduct the $100,000 from his salary, allowing him to report a smaller income. Copies of some of the checks signed by the Trumps have been shown in court. Weisselberg said the first time Trump signed a tuition check, Weisselberg said to him, “”Don’t forget, I’m going to pay you back for this.” The payback, he said, was the salary reduction.

Two of the Trump Organization’s entities have been indicted on fraud and tax and evasion charges. Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to 15 counts of tax fraud. Weisselberg’s defense is seeking five months in jail followed by five years of probation.

According to court filings:

During the period from on about March 31, 2005, to on or about June 30, 2021, as set forth below, [Weisselberg and others] engaged in a scheme constituting a systemic ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud more than one person and to obtain property from more than one person by false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises, and so obtained property with a value in excess of one thousand dollars from one or more such persons, to wit: the United States Internal Revenue Service, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, and the New York City Department of Finance.

This is a breaking story and will be updated accordingly.

