BREAKING: Trump Supporters Waving Confederate Flags Breach the Capitol, VP Pence Evacuated, Senate in Lockdown

By Josh FeldmanJan 6th, 2021, 2:37 pm

The chaos in Washington D.C. has spread to inside the Capitol building.

Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol and some breached it on Wednesday, with some of them outside the Senate chamber, amid violent clashes with the police outside.

The certification has been delayed and Vice President Mike Pence was escorted out of the chamber.

Members of Congress have been sheltering in place.

There is exactly one person who could speak up to stop all this, and as of this posting he hasn’t yet.

