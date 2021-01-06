The chaos in Washington D.C. has spread to inside the Capitol building.

Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol and some breached it on Wednesday, with some of them outside the Senate chamber, amid violent clashes with the police outside.

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

It took 159 years, but a mob marching behind a confederate flag has stormed the US Capitol. They are doing so on @realDonaldTrump’s express orders. pic.twitter.com/Q9MnbT0emZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 6, 2021

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

The certification has been delayed and Vice President Mike Pence was escorted out of the chamber.

Everyone is being told to get in an office. The Senate just gaveled out. — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

Members of Congress have been sheltering in place.

There is exactly one person who could speak up to stop all this, and as of this posting he hasn’t yet.

