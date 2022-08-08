Former President Donald Trump’s south Florida estate was raided by the FBI for unspecified reasons on Monday, Trump said in a lengthy statement.

Trump announced the shocking news through his Save America PAC:

These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.

Trump claimed “America has now become one of those Countries,” and was “corrupt at a level not seen before.”

He added, “They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

Trump added:

The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House.

“I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before,” he said. Trump concluded:

The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped.

The raid has not yet been confirmed by the Justice Department. It comes days after CNN reported the former president’s lawyers were in talks with the DOJ over a criminal probe in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

UPDATE: The New York Times, citing two sources close to the raid, reported Trump’s residence was searched in relation to 15 boxes, some of them containing classified documents, Trump took with him after he departed the White House.

This story is breaking.

