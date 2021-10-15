A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been indicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a filing released on Friday.

Michael Angelo Riley, who has been with the Capitol Police for more than 25 years, has been charged by a grand jury with obstruction of justice.

Riley was not working at the Capitol nor was he there when supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke in and interrupted the tallying that certified Joe Biden’s presidential election win, according to the indictment. However, he communicated on Jan. 1 with someone who was charged with being one of the rioters.

“[I’]m a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance,” said Riley in a Facebook direct message, according to the indictment. “Take down the part about being in the building they are correctly investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!”

This was not the only interaction between Riley and the rioter, according to the indictment, which referred the rioter only as “Person 1.”

Riley has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the case, Capitol Police told NBC News.

Watch above, via CNN.

