This past summer, Rudy Giuliani directly pressured a Ukrainian presidential aide to re-open an investigation into former vice president and potential 2020 Trump rival Joe Biden at a meeting in Madrid, Spain: “Your country owes it to us.”

According to a new Washington Post story, Giuliani acknowledged that, while acting as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, he privately met with Andriy Yermak, an aide to new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, just days after a July phone call between Trump and Zelensky. Earlier on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump repeatedly encouraged Zelensky to re-open a corruption case against Biden during that call.

“Your country owes it to us and to your country to find out what really happened,” Giuliani said, recounting his remarks to Yermak. In response, Yermak expressed a strong interest in scheduling a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Zelensky as a show of legitimacy for the new Ukrainian president. Such a summit, he told Giuliani, would be a powerful, symbolic gesture to warn Russia of Washington’s support for Ukraine.

“US officials and members of the Trump administration wanted the meeting to go ahead, but Trump personally rejected efforts to set it up, according to three people familiar with the discussions,” the Post reported.

“I talked to him about the whole package,” Giuliani recalled, linking a public show of fighting corruption to improving the country’s image and acceptance among global leaders, including Trump.

“Giuliani said he has kept the president informed of his efforts in Ukraine for months. But he declined to say specifically what he has told the president,” the Post further reported. “My narrow interest is for the benefit of my client,” Giuliani said, per the newspaper.

The White House declined comment for the Post story.

