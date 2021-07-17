The baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended on Saturday night when a shooting situation broke out around Nationals Park.

The Padres were winning 8-4 when gunshots were heard from outside of the stadium. The situation was confirmed by the DC Police Department, who announced that at least 4 people have been injured.

Two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. MPD is on scene and actively investigating at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

The Nationals responded to the situation by initially telling audience members to remain in the park. The sounds caused a scene of panic however as people started to run or take cover.

Frightened Nationals fans took cover at the report of what *sounded like* shots at Nats ballpark. But staff are telling us the incident was outside the stadium, and they’re keeping everyone inside. People hid behind bar, toppled tables to hide. pic.twitter.com/bCAP2V3qyu — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 18, 2021

Fans could be seen running onto the field and into the dugouts at Nationals Park as the PA announcer tells fans to remain in the same stadium with reports of an active shooter outside pic.twitter.com/wPm4uaKdRm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 18, 2021

5 loud bangs. Some people started running. Players off the field. No announcements made yet #padres #nationals pic.twitter.com/uIwuvqDVzV — Richie (@1kolstad) July 18, 2021

A shooting has jus just occurred outside the third base gate at the Washington Nationals game. One person was reportedly shot and the is being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/cOCw4sWcu7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 18, 2021

The Nationals eventually advised their audience to leave while they cooperate with law enforcement.

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

The team put out a longer statement later, confirming the game has been suspended and will resume tomorrow afternoon.

Tonight's game has been suspended due to an incident surrounding Nationals Park. It will resume tomorrow, Sunday, July 18, at 1:05 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/PAGf0uYZ9Y — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Police remain at the scene as of this writing:

Here’s the scene right now outside Nationals Park after shots were heard outside the stadium’s left field gates: pic.twitter.com/Dad11KdC4j — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 18, 2021

