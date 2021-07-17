BREAKING: Washington Nationals Game Suspended After Gunshots Fired Outside Stadium; 4 Reported Injured

The baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended on Saturday night when a shooting situation broke out around Nationals Park.

The Padres were winning 8-4 when gunshots were heard from outside of the stadium. The situation was confirmed by the DC Police Department, who announced that at least 4 people have been injured.

The Nationals responded to the situation by initially telling audience members to remain in the park. The sounds caused a scene of panic however as people started to run or take cover.

The Nationals eventually advised their audience to leave while they cooperate with law enforcement.

The team put out a longer statement later, confirming the game has been suspended and will resume tomorrow afternoon.

Police remain at the scene as of this writing:

