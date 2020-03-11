BREAKING: World Health Organization Officially Designates Coronavirus as a Pandemic

As concerns about coronavirus grow around the globe, the World Health Organization officially designated it Wednesday as a pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement this morning and emphasized they don’t take this decision lightly:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 "We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this #coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"81 countries have not reported any #COVID19 cases, and 57 countries have reported 10 cases or less. We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

