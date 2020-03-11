comScore

BREAKING: World Health Organization Officially Designates Coronavirus as a Pandemic

By Josh FeldmanMar 11th, 2020, 12:47 pm

As concerns about coronavirus grow around the globe, the World Health Organization officially designated it Wednesday as a pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement this morning and emphasized they don’t take this decision lightly:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: