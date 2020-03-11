BREAKING: World Health Organization Officially Designates Coronavirus as a Pandemic
As concerns about coronavirus grow around the globe, the World Health Organization officially designated it Wednesday as a pandemic.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement this morning and emphasized they don’t take this decision lightly:
"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
"Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this #coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do"-@DrTedros #COVID19
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
"We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action.
We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
"81 countries have not reported any #COVID19 cases, and 57 countries have reported 10 cases or less.
We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
