Breitbart Enters Movie Business With Biden Film My Son Hunter That Stars Gina Carano, and Promises Corn Pop and Lots of ‘Sex’

Breitbart News will distribute a dramatic film about President Joe Biden‘s son Hunter Biden, his business deals, and other scandals relating to his personal life.

A teaser trailer for the film My Son Hunter dropped Thursday, and it doesn’t give much of the plot away.

BREAKING: “My Son Hunter” – the Hunter Biden Movie will be presented by @BreitbartNews and is available for streaming on September 7th. Pre-Order now: https://t.co/R2OKYZltx6 pic.twitter.com/2Tfon7jbF9 — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) August 18, 2022

According to its IMDB page, the movie “follows the U.S. President’s son in his lifestyle and his scandalous business dealings.”

Breitbart says the film is “built upon the unbelievable details of Hunter Biden’s personal life and corrupt business dealings that only those hungry for the truth may be aware of.”

The right-wing outlet adds:

My Son Hunter puts the lens squarely on Hunter, his corrupt business dealings, his relationship with his father, and a lifestyle that would make rock stars jealous. But through the haze of a crack pipe and above the din of the parties and the outbursts …somewhere lies the truth.

A note on the film’s website, which uses Breitbart’s font and color scheme, offers more information about the movie, which was directed by actor Robert Davi and produced by The Unreported Story Society.

It promises a great deal of “sex.”

WARNING! This motion picture contains: Sex, Prostitution, Drugs, Cronyism, Money Laundering, More Sex, a Laptop from Hell, Chinese Spies, Ukrainian “Businessmen,” the CCP, the Selling Out of America, the Big Guy, Corn Pop, More Sex, Additional Drugs, and…Family

Davi cast British actor Laurence Fox as Hunter Biden and John James as a hair-sniffing Joe Biden.

James is best known for his role in the long-running 1980s soap opera Dynasty.

Carano’s character is simply listed as “Secret Service Agent, while actress Jovana Stevic will play “Beau Wife,” who is apparently Hallie Biden.

Breitbart announced its entry into the film business with a quote from its CEO, Larry Solov:

Breitbart has always believed freedom flourishes with more voices, not less… As we begin distributing films, that belief will be a guiding light. In 2020, Big Tech colluded with the mainstream media to bury one of the biggest political scandals to protect their chosen presidential candidate. It was unprecedented and outrageous. My Son Hunter is a film they never wanted you to see, which is precisely why Americans must.

My Son Hunter will be streamed by Breitbart beginning Sept. 7.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com