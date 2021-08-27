Fox News’ Bret Baier said Friday he was “surprised” that no one in the Biden administration had stepped down as a result of the United States’ botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He made the comment in a morning segment with colleagues Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, who played a clip of Biden’s July 8 comment that the odds of the Taliban “overrunning everything and owning” Afghanistan were “highly unlikely.”

“I’m kind of surprised no one has resigned or been fired as of yet, because it is that big of a whiff, that big of a total miss,” Baier said. “To have your principals — the president, the secretary of state — saying it’s not going to go from a Friday to Monday. This is not going to be a Saigon. And then, suddenly, it’s worse than Saigon. It’s on its way to Beirut, because we’re in a situation where this is a giant target, the Kabul airport.”

Hemmer speculated moments later, “On the resignations, the reason why no one has been fired is likely because they were giving him advice and he overruled them. No matter what they said or suggested, this was his call. So you can’t blame anyone else. That’s kind of how it works in D.C., does it not?”

“From everything we’re hearing, this was the president’s call, over and above some of the advice from the intel and the military community,” Baier noted in response. “I think it’s also striking that the administration keeps on trying to say that this is the biggest, best airlift ever. Yes, they have gotten a lot of people out, but it’s not like this was of a choice. This was a chaotic catastrophe that we are in this place, not because this is some great moment.”

Watch above via Fox News.

