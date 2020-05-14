Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was confronted by Fox News’ Bret Baier about his claim that the Obama administration “clearly” did not leave the incoming Trump White House “any kind of game plan” for a possible pandemic, a statement that he was forced to admit was “wrong.”

During a Thursday night appearance on Special Report, McConnell began by discussion the upcoming round of negotiations about further coronavirus stimulus. But then Baier turned to the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the federal government.

“More and more people believe that we can begin to safely engage again, practicing social distancing, wearing masks, which I had on until I stood here in front of the camera,” McConnell explained. “We are doing that in the senate. We are up and running. We have been in session the last two weeks.”

McConnell was then asked about the House testimony of HHS whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright by Baier, who the Fox host allowed was offering information about the administration’s early, flawed response to the outbreak that could be that “politically damaging” to the White House.

“Dr. Bright is testifying in the House today saying the administration was woefully prepared, says it’s still not prepared,” Baier noted, before alluding to a Monday interview the Senate Leader conducted with Trump daughter-in-law and 2020 campaign official, Lara Trump. “You said that the previous administration didn’t leave a plan. They pushed back against that.”

“I was wrong. They did leave behind a plan. So I clearly made a mistake in that regard,” McConnell now admitted about comments that had already been debunked online. McConnell then proceeded to claim ignorance about a plan that he just three days before publicly stated did not even exist: “As to whether or not the plan was followed and who is the critic and all the rest, I don’t have any observation about that because I don’t know enough about the details, Bret, to comment on it in any detail.”

McConnell’s bold but baseless claim was even more bizarre because, in January 2017, his wife, the Trump administration’s Transportation Secretary Designee Elaine Chao, was a participant in a transition exercise with outgoing Obama administration officials that walked through its pre-planned responses to possible catastrophes, like pandemics.

