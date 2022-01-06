Fox News anchor Bret Baier said Democrats believe they are “likely going to lose” the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, a likelihood that is motivating them to move quickly on investigating Jan. 6.

“I think we’re going to hear about it for a long time,” Baier said in a Thursday segment with Fox’s Dana Perino and Trace Gallagher, referencing the unrest at the Capitol in January 2021. “I think the January 6th committee is going to continue to do a number of hearings. … They’re going to do prime time hearings to try to get specifics out in the public. They are going to have an interim report out in the summer.

“And frankly, Democrats know that come November, they are likely going to lose control of the House,” he added. “If that happens, the January 6 committee will come to an end. That’s their deadline.”

House Democrats formed a Jan. 6 committee in July 2021, but allowed just two Republicans — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney — to participate. Kinzinger announced that he would retire from his position this year after redistricting made it unlikely that he would win reelection, despite strong odds that Republicans will reclaim the chamber this year.

Democrats won a slim nine-seat majority in the House, 222-213, in the 2020 election, losing 13 seats while Republicans picked up 14. The presently hold 221 seats to Republicans’ 212.

