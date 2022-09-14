Brett Favre’s Biographer Disavows His Own Book Amid Allegations NFL Icon Scammed $5M: ‘He’s a Bad Guy’

A prominent author who wrote a biography of retired Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre disavowed his own book — calling the NFL Hall-of-Famer “a bad guy.”

Jeff Pearlman, a 10-time New York Times bestselling author, posted a thread on Twitter blasting Favre in light of allegations that the Green Bay Packers legend took welfare funds for a volleyball center in his home state of Mississippi, aided and abetted by former GOP Gov. Phil Bryant.

According to Mississippi Today on Tuesday:

[N]ewly released texts, filed Monday by an attorney representing Nancy New’s nonprofit, show that Bryant, Favre, New, [former Mississippi welfare head John] Davis and others worked together to channel at least $5 million of the state’s welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played the sport. Favre received most of the credit for raising funds to construct the facility.

Following the report, Pearlman, author of Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre, blasted the retired quarterback.

“On the day of extended Favre revelations, I wanna share something: I wrote a biography of the man that was largely glowing. Football heroics, overcoming obstacles, practical joker, etc. Yes, it included his grossness, addictions, treatment of women. But it was fairly positive,” he tweeted in a thread.

“And, looking at it now, if I’m being brutally honest—I’d advise people not to read it. He’s a bad guy. He doesn’t deserve the icon treatment. He doesn’t deserve acclaim. Image rehabilitation. Warm stories of grid glory. His treatment of [Jennifer Sterger] was … inexcusable,” continued Pearlman.

Favre allegedly sexually harassed Sterger, who was a reporter for the New York Jets, where Favre played in 2008. Favre said he sent her voice messages, but not nude pictures. Favre was already married to his wife, Deanna Favre. The NFL fined Favre $50,000 for refusing to cooperate in its investigation of his alleged treatment of Sterger, which could not conclude if Favre violated the league’s code of conduct.

Pearlman blasted Favre for allegedly using welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium.

“And now—taking money that was designated to help poor people in HIS STATE, and funneling it to build (checks notes) A FUCKING VOLLEYBALL ARENA (!?!?!?) is so grotesque, so monstrous. I don’t know how someone like that looks in the mirror. I just don’t,” he tweeted.

Pearlman concluded his thread by telling people not to buy his book or withdraw it from their library.

“So, sincerely, don’t buy the book, don’t take it out from the library. Leave it. There are sooooo many better people worthy of your reading hours. Of your time. I prefer crumbs like Brett Favre shuffle off into the abyss, shamed by greed and selfishness,” he tweeted.

