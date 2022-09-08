Briefing Room Cracks Up At CBS White House Reporter’s Comical Sneeze: ‘Take That Outside Ed!’

CBS News White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe gave colleagues a laugh when he interrupted NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander with a comical sneeze.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on Alexander, who began to ask about the bombshell report that nuclear secrets of an unidentified country were among the documents seized during the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home.

Alexander was sidetracked by an interruption that might have caused horror a year ago, but instead sparked levity:

MR. ALEXANDER: Karine, the Washington Post, as you’ve likely seen, reported that some of the files seized at Mar-a-Lago include material on a foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities. (A reporter sneezes.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Bless you. Bless you. MR. ALEXANDER: Sweet gracious. (Laughter.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Take that outside, Ed. Do you need — do you need a tissue. MR. O’KEEFE: No. We’re good. Carry on. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: (Laughs.) MR. ALEXANDER: I’ll keep my mask on.

Alexander then finished his question.

“Quickly, the Washington Post reported that files seized at Mar-a-Lago include material on a foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities,” Alexander said, adding that “I know you can’t speak specific to that investigation, nor to the findings there. I know where the line is drawn at this White House as it relates to that.”

“But what has this President specifically said? And has he held any calls with some of America’s allies or even adversaries on the issue of nuclear secrets that the U.S. may have some access to, to try to placate their concerns that that information is not in safe hands in the United States?” Alexander asked.

Jean-Pierre replied “We don’t have any calls to foreign governments to read out at this time,” which she repeated four times during the remainder of the exchange.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com