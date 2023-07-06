Britney Spears Claims She Was Slapped in the Face by San Antonio Spurs Security Director When She Approached Victor Wembanyama for a Picture

Britney Spears claims she was assaulted in a Vegas restaurant on Wednesday night, according to TMZ.

Per TMZ’s report, Spears filed a police report after allegedly being slapped across the face by a member of the security team for newly-drafted San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama at the Catch restaurant inside the ARIA hotel.

The website reported that Spears was a fan of Wembanyama and approached the player for a picture when Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs allegedly backhanded the singer, causing her to fall to the ground and knocking her glasses off.

Spears returned to the table in which the rest of her party, including her husband Sam Asghari, were seated and the security guard went over to later apologize to her, claiming he did not recognize her when he slapped her.

TMZ reported that the security guard spent time with the singer and her dinner guests before the evening ended, but a police report was later filed that night with the Metropolitan Police Department for battery.

Police will reportedly be meeting with Spears regarding the incident on Thursday. According to TMZ, the report is not being handled as a criminal matter because Smith was trying to protect Wembanyama. Police, according to the report, were able to review camera footage that allegedly showed Smith pushing Spears hand away from the basketball star and Spears’ own hand striking her face.

