Britney Spears’ Father Files New Petition to End Conservatorship: ‘Mr. Spears Believes That She Should Get That Chance’

James P. Spears, father of Britney Spears, has filed to end her 13 year conservatorship. According to Mr. Spears’ lawyers in a new petition, if Britney “believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

In an agreement had already been reached earlier this summer, Mr. Spears was planning to step down from his role as conservator over his daughter. Since 2008, Mr. Spears had control over her finances and a vast majority of her life decisions.

The petition filed on Tuesday specifically asks the court to “seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

Prior to this newly filed petition, Mr. Spears had expressed strong support for the conservatorship, in which he sought to protect his daughter’s best interest in regards to her mental health struggles.

Mr. Spears said his intentions were to ultimately step aside from his role of controlling the finances of his daughter. Last month he said he would do so when there was able to be “an orderly transition to a new conservator,” but was firm in his support to remain as conservator until that was possible.

This is the first time Mr. Spears has publicly stated that the conservatorship should end. Meanwhile, Ms. Spears had called for and end to the guardianship in a court hearing in June.

A lawyer for Mr. Spears wrote that the singer had recently “demonstrated a level of independence that calls into question whether a conservatorship of the person is required.”

Ms. Spears has yet to officially file a formal petition to end the guardianship, but has expressed to the court that she does not want her father as the conservator of her estate.

Sept. 29 is when the next hearing in the case will be held.

