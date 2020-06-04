During live coverage of the memorial for George Floyd on Thursday, the major news networks carried the full eight minutes, 46 seconds of silence in his memory, the length of time he was pinned to the ground under the knee of the white police officer now charged with Floyd’s murder.

“Let us stand still,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, to begin the 8 minutes of silence. “You that believe in faith, bow your heads, or whichever way you worship.”

The crowd indoors, and those on stage, fell silent, as NBC’s cameras panned across the gathered.

On NBC’s coverage, above, cameras cut to the outside shots, where protesters and mourners were likewise silent, bowing their heads or simply standing still. Even demonstrators marching across the Brooklyn Bridge were silent as they walked.

ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox broadcast stations carried the full eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence as well, as did MSNBC, after which Sharpton said “that’s a long time. If we calculated with the clock here, that’s how long he was laying there. There’s no excuse.”

“He had enough time, he had enough time,” said Sharpton. “Now what will we do, with the time that we have?”

Watch the clip above, via NBC News.

