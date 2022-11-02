Brutal Lincoln Project Ad Targets Election Denying GOP Candidate in Arizona Seeking to Run State’s Elections

The “Never Trump” political action committee, The Lincoln Project, dropped a brutal new ad this week attacking GOP nominee for Arizona Secretary of State Mark Finchem.

The group tweeted out the ad, writing:

Who is Mark Finchem? Q-Anon Supporter

January 6th Insurrectionist

Election Denier

Hate Group Member

Liar, Antisemite, Hate-filled He belongs in jail, not our government.

The ad then rips into Finchem, calling him a “QAnon fanboy and habitual liar who got caught trying to illegally overturn the election.”

“Was there on January 6th with insurrectionists terrorists who attacked our Capitol and are currently headed to jail. But that’s not all. He’s encouraged armed thugs to intimidate Arizona voters,” the ad’s narrator says, adding:

He’s a proud member of the domestic terror group The Oath Keepers, doubled down when he was busted for pushing hate and anti-Semitism, and he tried to stop people from mail-in voting, despite voting 28 times by mail himself. This is the resume of the man who wants to run Arizona’s election. That is absolutely crap. He’s not just wrong. He’s crazy. And Mark Finchem, unhinged, unqualified, unelectable. It’s that simple.

Finchem is running a hard-right campaign in Arizona and has repeatedly denied the 2020 election was won by Joe Biden in the state.

On Sunday night, 60 Minutes aired an interview with Finchem, in which he doubled down on those accusations.

“Well, we’ve got information that’s been turned over to the attorney general’s office and you say that there was nothing there. OK. Then I’m gonna have to live with that. But do I know for a fact that there were other ballot trafficking operations around the country and some in Arizona? Yeah, I do,” Finchem told CBS’s Scott Pelley.

“Name one,” Pelley pushed.

“Yuma County, 25,000 ballots,” Finchem replied.

Arizona’s Republican Secretary of State candidate, Mark Finchem, and 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley discuss a pair of voting cases in Yuma County. https://t.co/TcgSALFjJC pic.twitter.com/4vDwd6jVw4 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 30, 2022

“Same fingerprints on those ballots for five individuals. So where’d that go? Where’s that evidence? I know it’s been turned over to the attorney general’s office. I know that the FBI field office actually did the prints,” he added after Pelley asks for details.

If elected on November 8th, Finchem will be in charge of Arizona’s elections and will be the second-ranking state-wide elected official as Arizona doesn’t have a lieutenant governor.

Pelley then explains that 60 Minutes researched the claim and “that’s false according to the FBI. Yuma County told us that no one in law enforcement fingerprinted 25,000 ballots. Finchem often says that evidence is with Attorney General Brnovich, implying that something big is coming.”

