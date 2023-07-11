‘Bullshit!’ Roseanne Barr SCREAMS at Piers Morgan After He Rejects Her Claim Ukraine is Filled With Nazis and Zelensky Isn’t a ‘Good’ Jew

Roseanne Barr screamed at fellow Fox Nation star Piers Morgan during an interview in which she claimed Ukraine is filled with Nazis and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, isn’t a “good” Jew.

On the Monday edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Fox Nation host gave Barr the opportunity to clear the air about recent comments she made about the Holocaust — which some interpreted as Holocaust denial.

“Have we gone mad, Roseanne, in our world? When I look at all the fallout to the things that you say or do. I look at the apoplexy that people bring to jokes, to humor, to sarcasm, to irony, and I really despair — the very essence of comedy, for example, is being expunged from human life,” Morgan said.

“Yes, it is,” Barr replied. “Well you should despair, Piers and so should anybody who has a brain or any humanity whatsoever or any connection to any other human beings on earth, they should despair too.”

Barr, who has a new comedy special airing on Fox Nation, which also houses Morgan’s show, accused the media — including Morgan — of spreading “bullshit” by bringing up a previous segment of Morgan’s show about the Russian invasion of Ukraine which she said put her on the verge of “a heart attack.”

“I’m about to go crazy sitting here on the earphone hearing the stuff you all are saying about the Ukraine!” she said, before suggesting the country is filled with Nazis: “I’m from the Ukraine, there is a large faction of Nazis.”

“I don’t know if you know this, but there’s a large amount of Nazis in the Ukraine and they actually killed my whole family,” Barr said. She said her grandparents and their siblings were marched out “into the forest and buried alive in the Ukraine.”

She added that she doesn’t “understand” why people are supporting Ukraine, before saying she actually does understand, “and that’s what terrifies me.”

“People better wake up and do some research on their own instead of buying what comes across on the screen and I try to shake them up, Piers — you’re Goddamn right I do. I try to shake them up and crack their mind control programming. I do it for God!!!” Barr said.

Morgan politely disagreed with Barr, saying that he doesn’t believe Ukraine is filled with Nazis.

“You haven’t seen the swastikas on the soldiers arms!?” Barr screamed at Morgan.

Morgan continued by noting that Ukrainian President Zelensky himself is Jewish.

“I know, but he’s not a good one!” Barr interrupted to scream again. “Are all Jews the same for God’s sake? Talk about anti-Semitic! Just cause the guy’s a Jew doesn’t mean he likes Jews or that he is doing anything good for the Jews!” Barr railed. “Just cause they’re skin folk, don’t mean they’re kin folk.”

“You know what I mean? Just cause they’re the same color as you don’t mean they ain’t trying to lock your ass up. Wake up people — snap outta it!” Barr yelled.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com