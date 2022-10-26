‘Burn in Hell, You Piece of Sh*t!’ Man Removed From Court After Emotional Outburst as Waukesha Christmas Parade Murderer Found Guilty

A person was removed from the courtroom over an outburst as a jury found the man who slammed his car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin committed six counts of intentional homicide and a slew of other charges.

Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted on Wednesday of six intentional homicide charges for killing six people. He was also convicted on 70 other counts including 61 counts first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the horrific massacre.

After Judge Jennifer Dorow read aloud the guilty verdict in the second count, a heckler said, “Burn in hell, you piece of shit!”

Dorow was having none of it.

“Hey! You are to be removed right now!” she said. “You will not do that.”

Brooks faces a mandatory sentence of life behind bars.

Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said in closing arguments that what Brooks did was advertent.

“He reached speeds of approximately 30 mph. That’s intentional. He plowed through 68 different people, 68,” she said. “How can you hit one and keep going? How can you hit two and keep going?”

Brooks, who represented himself during the trial after canning his lawyers and misbehaved throughout, denied that what he did was intentional.

“I’ve never heard of someone trying to intentionally hurt someone while attempting to blow their horn while attempting to alert people of their presence,” he said.

