Retired Gen. Michael Hayden, who served as the director of the CIA after he was appointed by former President George W. Bush, believes Republicans hold the most dangerous views he has ever seen.

Hayden, who ran an agency that sought Osama bin Laden and other terrorists during his tenure, said on Twitter he could not think of a more politically extreme group of people than those in today’s GOP.

Financial Times editor Edward Luce tweeted Republicans are the most vile people he has ever covered.

I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible than today’s Republicans. Nothing close. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) August 12, 2022

In a quote tweet, Hayden wholeheartedly agreed.

I agree. And I was the CIA Director https://t.co/LRAHDDyy4n — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 17, 2022

It is worth noting, in the fourth quarter of 2021, 47% of Americans polled by Gallup identified as either Republican or Republican-leaning.

Twenty-eight percent, more than one-quarter, identified themselves outright as Republican.

Hayden was appointed to head the CIA in 2006, and served as its director until 2009, when then-president Barack Obama replaced him with Leon Panetta.

After his quote tweet received predictable negative attention, he pointed out Bush, a Republican, nominated him to lead the agency.

that’s right. But for NSA it was a democrat. https://t.co/L43j0OAETl — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 17, 2022

Former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, nominated him to lead the National Security Agency in 1999.

Hayden served as the director of the NSA until 2005.

