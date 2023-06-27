Fox’s Steve Doocy Torpedoes Brian Kilmeade’s Angst Over Secret Service Testifying To Trump Probe In 3 Seconds Flat

Fox News host Steve Doocy punctured co-host Brian Kilmeade’s angst over the Secret Service being called in to testify against ex-President Donald Trump in three seconds flat.

NBC News broke the news Monday that five or six Secret Service agents have been hauled in and testified to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury investigating Trump’s conduct surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Kilmeade expressed dismay that Secret Service agents can be compelled to testify to what they see in quasi-private settings, but Doocy pointed out a flaw in the argument — to a glum reaction from Kilmeade:

BRIAN KILMEADE: If you’re a Secret Service agent, you have to be comfortable. You have to be if you are Speaker McCarthy, If you are President Trump, if you are President Biden, you’ve got to be comfortable with Secret Service agents sitting around your family 24 hours a day. Go jump in the shower, get jump on the pool. I got to go meet with my friend. I’m going to my high school graduation.

So now all of a sudden, you got to go. I have a private conversation here. Can you leave? Because an investigation has now flipped the attorney of President Trump. And now they’re having to pry these these Secret Service on the auspices that they think they assumed they might have heard something.

So now the Secret Service can be witnesses. At the same time they have to be everywhere you go.

STEVE DOOCY: Right. But Brian…

BRIAN KILMEADE: So to me, that’s that’s a tough situation.

STEVE DOOCY: They ARE law enforcement, you know, so it does make sense that the Department of Justice would say, hey, law enforcement, what you see. And that’s all they’re doing.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: But if he’s having a private conversation inside the Oval Office, are they in there with them?

BRIAN KILMEADE: Of course.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: They’re not just outside.

BRIAN KILMEADE: I mean I mean, that’s a good point, too. They could be outside. I guess there’s the Situation Room, but there is life. Your wife comes up and you have an argument. Next thing you know is that going to be on page 6 of The New York Post?

AINSLEY EARHARDT: I will say..

STEVE DOOCY: That’s good reporting.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: Anytime we do talk to secret agents. I will say Secret Service like I was with this administration. I was with that. What’s our first question? How were they? Nice.

STEVE DOOCY: And they all tell us.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Not really.