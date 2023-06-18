‘How Many Of Them Were Wearing MAGA Hats Though?’ Chuck Todd Keeps Interrupting Pence To Ask If He’s Attracting Any Trump Fans

NBC’s Chuck Todd repeatedly interrupted ex-Vice President Mike Pence to ask if any MAGA-hatted fans of ex-President Donald Trump were among the supporters he described meeting on the stump.

On Sunday morning’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press, the host spent a good portion of the interview asking about Trump, but then signaled he wanted to switch gears and talk about Pence’s campaign “which I’m sure you’ll be pleased about, and a little less about Donald Trump’s legal issues.”

Within seconds, though, Todd was interrupting Pence to ask about Trump’s red headwear-sporting devotees:

CHUCK TODD: I want to talk a little bit more about your campaign, which I’m sure you’ll be pleased about, and a little less about Donald Trump’s legal issues. Who is a Pence supporter, and how does it differentiate right now from a Trump supporter? If you are the Republican nominee it means you’re going to win over Trump supporters at some point, but right now they’re not for you. How do you convince them? Because he’s angry at you they’re angry at you. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: Well, look, I think that the people around the country, as I’ve traveled the last two years, have had, in the main, very humbling views about me and my family. I’ve been stopped in airports and grocery stores and gas stations by Americans of every political persuasion who thank me for my service to the country. CHUCK TODD: How many of them were wearing MAGA hats though– VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: And particularly thanked me for the stand that I took on that tragic day. CHUCK TODD: But are people that wear MAGA hats doing that to you? VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: Look, I know the people in our movement, and I can honestly tell you that they’re some of the best people in this country. They love America and they love our Constitution. And I have every confidence, as we carry our campaign forward and we articulate not only the way we kept faith with the Constitution on one day, but our determination to lead our party on that broad, conservative agenda that’s delivered not just great victories for the Republican Party, but for the American people over the last 50 years, I have every confidence that this party will come together after a good and vigorous primary and will deliver a great victory in 2024.

Watch above via NBC’s Meet the Press.

