C-SPAN Caller Goes OFF On RFK Jr. To His Face Over Conspiracy Stuff — ‘Literally Scares Us!’

A C-SPAN caller named Sharon said it was “an honor” to talk to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — then went off on him over his conspiracy-mongering.

Kennedy’s longshot presidential candidacy has come to be associated with moments like the New York Post’s publication of bombshell video of Kennedy floating stunning insinuations about the COVID virus “targeting” Black people and Caucasians and sparing Jews and Chinese people.

Kennedy was a guest on Washington Journal this week, where he answered questions from viewers. The first one was a doozy:

PEDRO ECHEVARRIA: Well, we have calls our callers line up to talk to you. Let’s start with Sharon, she’s in Minnesota. CALLER 1 – SHARON: Good morning, Pedro. Thanks so much for taking my call. And good morning, Mr. Kennedy. This is quite an honor. You’re a Kennedy and I love and cherish your name. However, I am a Democrat and I kind of cringe when when when Pedro said, you know, he introduced you as the Democratic, you know, presidential campaign. And I just, I really need to know from you what what makes you feel like you are a Democrat? What what makes you– Is it like, the only way I can win is if I if I claim to be a Democrat? You just lumped yourself with Bernie Sanders. I get it. I just wish. I wish we had that third party. I wish we. I wish that you could, you know, feel confident that that that you’re strong enough in your campaign, in your beliefs that you could run on an independent because that is what you are. You are definitely, not in my book or any of my Democratic family or friends book, a Democrat. Your conspiracy theories, they they literally scare us. We just came out of four years of, you know, full of of Trump’s lies and his conspiracy theories in this country. You claim that you want to heal us as a nation and our divide. And this is not I mean, the wi-fi causes cancer and 5G is is mass surveillance and chemicals in our water cause transgender and and antidepressants cause school shootings. I- I’m so confused. And so I’m looking for clarity from you today, Mr. Kennedy. PEDRO ECHEVARRIA: Okay. Sharon, thank you for the call. You laid out a lot of things will let Mr. Kennedy respond. ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR: Sharon. Yeah, sure. Thanks for those questions. I, you know, I, if you go down the checklist of all the things that my father believed in, Robert Kennedy and my uncle John Kennedy believed in, I would check every one of those boxes, you know, of classic progressive liberal Democratic candidates.

Kennedy went on to deny his conspiratorial beliefs are conspiratorial.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

