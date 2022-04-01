‘Cable News is Dying’: Psaki Dumped on ‘Dwindling’ Relevance of TV News Just Months Ago

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is reportedly expected to leave her position this spring and head to MSNBC, to appear on air and on NBC’s streaming platform. Just a few months ago, Psaki said “cable news is dying” and hailed streaming news services as “the future.”

On the Feb. 18 episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe, Lowe said, “The minute the news media became ratings driven, emotion and conflict drive story, story drives ratings, so that squeezes out rational discourse and everybody now gets the news that they want to get.”

“Yeah,” said Psaki. “You know, I think there’s such an interesting — so I’m going to give you an optimistic view on this right now, which is — cable news is dying, right? The ratings are dwindling, right? And there’s dwindling readership as well of a lot of national newspapers.”

Psaki expressed her hope that streaming news platforms will be “a form for creating a range of content that is informative” rather than driven by ratings and “Democrats and Republicans yelling at each other on a set.”

She continued:

And isn’t from a viewpoint but is telling you and explaining to you what does voter suppression mean? When we say ‘misinformation,’ what is that, right? Or when we say ‘climate change,’ what do we mean by that? And it’s not just about people hugging trees. I mean, you know this, but like a lot of people think about it that way. Like it’s just a liberal issue. It’s not. But maybe will be a form for creating a range of content that is more along those lines than Democrats and Republicans yelling at each other on a set.

According to Axios, which first reported on Friday Psaki’s upcoming move, “Psaki will host a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock” in addition to “be[ing] a part of live programming on MSNBC’s cable network as a voice on different shows, but she will not be hosting the 9 p.m. hour replacing Rachel Maddow, which has been speculated.”

