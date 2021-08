Cable News Ratings Thursday, August 27: Biden Press Conference, Trump Interview Push Fox News Past 5 Million Viewer Mark at 5 and 9 PM

Cable news on Thursday was almost wall-to-wall coverage of the horrific terrorist attack that killed U.S. service members and Afghans in Kabul.

The news first broke late in the 9 am ET hour. At 10 AM, 2.2 million viewers were tuned into Fox News, followed by 1.05 million on CNN and 834,000 on MSNBC.

President Joe Biden spoke in the 5 pm hour, and over 5.8 million people tuned into Fox News. Over 1.7 million people watched on CNN and on MSNBC. At 9 pm, Fox received over 5 million viewers again when Sean Hannity spoke with Donald Trump.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1054 NEW DAY:

355 MORNING JOE:

809 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

26 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1473 NEW DAY:

454 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

88 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1760 NEW DAY:

498 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1850 CNN NEWSROOM:

621 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

828 NATIONAL REPORT:

221 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2199 CNN NEWSROOM:

1053 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

834 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2644 AT THIS HOUR:

1190 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

933 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2744 CNN NEWSROOM:

1197 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

989 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

298 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2791 CNN NEWSROOM:

1149 MTP DAILY:

1127 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

3099 CNN NEWSROOM:

1308 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1078 AMERICAN AGENDA:

386 — 3p STORY, THE:

3552 CNN NEWSROOM:

1569 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

1122 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

3428 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1427 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1327 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

479 — 5p FIVE, THE:

5850 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1784 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

549 — 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

4237 SITUATION ROOM:

1490 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1536 SPICER & CO:

522 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

54 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

3653 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1247 REIDOUT:

1307 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

520 DONLON REPORT, THE:

32 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4992 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1263 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1461 STINCHFIELD:

287 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

38 9p HANNITY:

5445 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

1235 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2565 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

151 NEWSNATION PRIME:

46 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3750 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1005 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1547 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

187 BANFIELD:

28 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

2037 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

669 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1167 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

114 DONLON REPORT, THE:

28

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

170 NEW DAY:

89 MORNING JOE:

87 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

2 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

264 NEW DAY:

98 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

273 NEW DAY:

103 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

304 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

77 NATIONAL REPORT:

44 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

382 CNN NEWSROOM:

239 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

97 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

475 AT THIS HOUR:

223 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

132 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

525 CNN NEWSROOM:

265 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

125 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

58 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

577 CNN NEWSROOM:

240 MTP DAILY:

152 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

631 CNN NEWSROOM:

305 KATY TUR REPORTS:

166 AMERICAN AGENDA:

77 — 3p STORY, THE:

711 CNN NEWSROOM:

308 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

182 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

682 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

315 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

153 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

93 — 5p FIVE, THE:

1160 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

407 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

99 — 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

833 SITUATION ROOM:

388 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

178 SPICER & CO:

102 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

682 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

395 REIDOUT:

210 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

104 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

958 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

332 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

217 STINCHFIELD:

57 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 9p HANNITY:

1094 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

318 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

390 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

42 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

785 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

265 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

224 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

42 BANFIELD:

3 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

462 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

203 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

183 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

11 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.82 million

MSNBC: 1.11 million

CNN: 999,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 555,000

CNN: 237,000

MSNBC: 155,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8:00-11:00 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 4.73 million

MSNBC: 1.86 million

CNN: 1.17 million

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 946,000

CNN: 305,000

MSNBC: 277,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com