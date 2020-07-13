California Governor Newsom Shuts Down Indoor Operations Across the State, Including Restaurants and Bars

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the rollback of reopenings across the state, focused primarily on indoor operations.

Newsom made the announcement Monday that restaurants, bars, and more are to close given ongoing concerns about the coronavirus:

Statewide indoor closures include restaurants, bars and breweries, wineries & tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and cardrooms. County indoor closures include fitness centers, places of worship, indoor protests, offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, and malls.

The county closures apply to 30 counties that have been on the state’s monitoring list for three days in a row.

Newsom’s announcement comes on the heels of a reported new 8460 cases in California, per CBS News, and after the announcement that Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified will be starting classes online next month.

