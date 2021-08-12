A California man has admitted to killing his two young children after being brainwashed by conspiracy theories that made him believe they were going to turn into “monsters.”

The US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California has charged Matthew Taylor Coleman, a 40 year old surfing instructor, for the murder of his 2 year old son and his 10 month old daughter. The affidavit from the attorney’s office says both of Coleman’s children were shot to death with a spearfishing gun, and that their father confessed to killing them in an interview with law enforcement.

Washington Post reports that Coleman was supposed go on a camping trip with his family last weekend, but his wife contacted the police to report that Coleman had taken their kids on a car ride, she didn’t know where they were going, and he wasn’t responding to her text messages. Coleman’s wife didn’t think her kids were in danger at first, but subsequent attempts to contact Coleman failed and she officially reported her family as “missing” the next day. She also activated the “Find My iPhone” app on her computer, and it showed that Coleman’s last known location was Rosarito, Mexico.

On Monday, Coleman was detained by federal agents as he tried to re-enter the United States without his children, and an inspection detected blood inside of his van. The FBI sent an alert to law enforcement officials in Mexico, who reported that the found the suspected bodies of Coleman’s kids.

Reports indicated that in an interview with the FBI, Coleman admitted to killing his kids. He went on by claiming to have been enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories, and that he had a “vision” that his wife possessed “serpent DNA” which she imparted to their children.

This appears to connect to the longstanding conspiracy theory that the world is secretly run by a society of lizard people. By Coleman’s reported account, “he was saving the world from monsters” by killing his children.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com