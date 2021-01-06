comScore

WATCH LIVE: CONGRESS CERTIFIES BIDEN WIN

Calls to Impeach Trump Erupt After Violent Mob of Supporters He Stirred Up Descends on the Capitol

By Josh FeldmanJan 6th, 2021, 4:16 pm

ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump irresponsibly stirred up his own supporters and talked up the march to the Capitol they embarked on — which led to violence, attacks on police, reports of shots fired, someone confirmed shot, people storming the Capitol building, and raiding both the House and Senate chambers.

What is happening today is on him, and there are now calls for Trump to be impeached again:

There’s even been some calls to invoke the 25th Amendment:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: