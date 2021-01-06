President Donald Trump irresponsibly stirred up his own supporters and talked up the march to the Capitol they embarked on — which led to violence, attacks on police, reports of shots fired, someone confirmed shot, people storming the Capitol building, and raiding both the House and Senate chambers.

What is happening today is on him, and there are now calls for Trump to be impeached again:

Impeach the President and every member of Congress who signed on to these objections. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) January 6, 2021

impeach him! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 6, 2021

This is outrageous, and the president caused it. We should impeach and convict him tomorrow. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 6, 2021

Impeach. Remove. Bar from future office. Today. https://t.co/MmaI6QJ2Hg — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 6, 2021

Impeach and remove. This is not about the next 14 days. It’s an insurance policy against people forgetting (they will) and definitively closing the door on any comeback bid in 2024. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) January 6, 2021

The answer is always the law. Prosecute the trespassers and impeach their ringleader. Otherwise this will be only the beginning of the violence against the “illegitimate” government. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) January 6, 2021

Certify the vote and impeach the President. — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) January 6, 2021

Pray for America today. And then arrest, impeach, convict, and jail Donald Trump. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 6, 2021

Impeach and remove Trump. Then arrest for abetting a riot and attempting to extort Raffsenberger. Next: Expel the insurrectionists from the House and Senate. — Jennifer ‘Stop Trump and GOP Sedition’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 6, 2021

The House should impeach the President and the Senate should remove him as soon as order is restored. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 6, 2021

INBOX: The @NAACP has called for an immediate impeachment of President Donald Trump “for his attempted coup on the United States of America.” — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) January 6, 2021

Well everyone is sheltering in place, here’s an idea to pass the time. How about drawing up new articles of impeachment against a president who would incite violence against our democracy? — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 6, 2021

When the Capitol is cleared and secured, and the joint session of Congress and the electoral vote count is completed, the House and the Senate should proceed immediately to the impeachment and removal of @realDonaldTrump. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 6, 2021

Trump should be impeached and convicted tomorrow. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 6, 2021

JPOD is right. Pelosi should call an emergency session of Congress. Impeach Trump and the Senate should vote to remove him. He called for this riot. https://t.co/lZqFbNnzYO — Eli Lake (@EliLake) January 6, 2021

Impeach him again. Force Senators to vote on whether he should be removed again. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 6, 2021

You know what? Fuck it, impeach him again. https://t.co/RgGsihhHn2 — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) January 6, 2021

Congress must reconvene today & promptly certify electoral votes. Any GOP member who objects should be immediately removed. Then it should impeach & remove Trump from office. This coup attempt cannot be allowed to succeed — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 6, 2021

Couple days ago I said there probably wasn't time to actually go through an impeachment and removal but now I'm not sure they have any other option but to convene and end it. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 6, 2021

There’s even been some calls to invoke the 25th Amendment:

25th Amendment now. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 6, 2021

Now is the time for @VP @Mike_Pence to start the 25th Amendment process. https://t.co/GQ0NXhyAK9 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 6, 2021

I support impeaching and removing the president, as well as invoking the 25th Amendment. — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) January 6, 2021

14 days to Biden’s inauguration is too long for Trump to have power and destroy our country. Remove him now.#25thAmendment — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) January 6, 2021

