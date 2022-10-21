‘Can I Finish!’ Steve Bannon’s Post-Sentencing Rant About Midterms Drowned Out By Protestors

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday. During his remarks outside the courthouse after sentencing, Bannon was met with a din of booing and shouting as he attempted to make a dramatic rallying cry about the midterms.

When Bannon arrived at the courthouse on Friday he was greeted by protesters booing him and shouting things like “fascist” at him.

The crowd was even more fired up after the top Donald Trump ally and far right commentator was given four months behind bars, not to mention fines, on charges of contempt.

As he spoke to the cameras and promised an appeal, there were sporadic interruptions and boos. But when he tried to orchestrate a dramatic moment, complete with a sign he made sure was in the camera view on the midterm elections, the interspersed jeers became a chorus and then a cacophony.

As he was being interrupted by the mocking, some were attempting to ask him questions and the frustrated Bannon said “can I go ahead and finish?”

He then kind of finished. But it was hard to hear.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

