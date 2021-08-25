A Canadian Cabinet member has received blowback for referring to the Taliban as “our brothers.”

Maryam Monsef, the minister for Women and Gender Equality, said this during a news conference on Wednesday, according to video posted on Twitter by Toronto Sun reporter Bryan Passifiume that has since gone viral.

“I want to take this opportunity to speak to our brothers the Taliban,” said Monsef, who was born an Afghan citizen. “We call on you to ensure the safe and secure passage of any individual in Afghanistan.”

Monsef later clarified, “In terms of the terminology, if you go to masjids across the country, Muslims refer to each other as brothers and sisters. Rest assured I continue to believe deeply that the Taliban are a terrorist organization.”

Despite Monsef’s clarification, verified Twitter users slammed her for referring to the Taliban, which is a Canadian-designated terrorist organization, as “our brothers.”

Whoever wrote that screwed up big time.

And Monsef screwed up by saying it.

